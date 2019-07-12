Watch Texas lawmakers meet on the migrant crisis and conditions at the border

Texas lawmakers will meet at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss a surge in migrants and asylum seekers crossing the U.S. border this year.

The increase in immigrants fleeing Central America and traveling through Mexico to seek asylum in the United States has pushed the country's immigration system to a breaking point. Meanwhile, migrants, lawyers, doctors and human rights activists have objected to what they call nightmare conditions at some border processing centers. Although apprehensions dipped in June to 104,350 people, officials say there is still in an "ongoing border security and humanitarian crisis."

Tune in live below to watch the joint meeting from two Texas House committees — International Relations and Economic Development, and Homeland Security and Public Safety.