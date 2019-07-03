John Wray announces he will not seek reelection

State Rep. John Wray, a Waxahachie Republican, announced Wednesday he will not run for reelection to the Texas House in 2020.

"These elected jobs are not meant to be lifetime positions," Wray said in a news release. "It is time for me to return full time to Ellis County and join my fellow citizens to elect the next conservative state representative."

Wray was first elected to the lower chamber in 2014 to represent House District 10, a safe Republican seat that includes Ellis County and parts of Henderson County. During this year's legislative session, he served as vice chair of the House Public Health Committee.

Sam "Tripp" Bryant, an army veteran and a State Republican Executive Committee representative from Senate District 22, said he announced a run for the seat before Wray's announcement Wednesday. After news of Wray's retirement broke Wednesday, Bryant told The Texas Tribune that he does not expect a competitive primary.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.