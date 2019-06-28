Watch: A conversation with Cecile Richards

We sat down for a talk with Cecile Richards, co-founder of Supermajority, a new women’s advocacy group, moderated by Texas Tribune Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw.

Richards, the former president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, launched Supermajority with the aim of connecting and empowering progressive women and inspiring them to take action. She previously served as deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, now speaker of the House, and is the founder of the Texas Freedom Network and America Votes, a coalition aiming to maximize voter participation.