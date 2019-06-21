Royce West meets with Chuck Schumer as he nears decision on campaign against John Cornyn

State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, met this week with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as he nears a decision on whether to run for U.S. Senate — a decision that West now says will come sometime next month.

West had a "positive meeting" with Schumer and staff at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, a Democratic source familiar with the meeting said. West, the source added, signaled that he is likely to run.

Asked for comment Friday, West said in a text message, "I'll make a decision whether to run next month."

West has been viewed as a potential candidate for months but has not said much publicly about his deliberations over whether to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. If West enters the U.S. Senate race, he would have to contend with a Democratic field that already includes MJ Hegar, the former U.S. House candidate. Schumer met with Hegar in March.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

At least two other Democrats are also still weighing a run: Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards and Chris Bell, the former Houston congressman and 2006 gubernatorial nominee.

West has served in the Texas Senate since 1993. He was elected to another four-year term in 2018 and would not have to give up his Senate seat to challenge Cornyn.