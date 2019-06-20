Watch: A conversation on police seizures in Texas and beyond

Join us for a conversation about how law enforcement agencies, cities and counties use civil asset forfeiture and why many states are restricting the practice. Law enforcement calls asset forfeiture a vital tool for seizing ill-gotten gains from criminals, but reformers argue that it gives officials too much power to take citizens’ money and property without requiring proof of a crime.

This panel features state Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg; Harris County Assistant District Attorney Angela Beavers; and Jacob Ryan, a journalist with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, and will be moderated by Texas Tribune criminal justice reporter Jolie McCullough. Both Ryan and McCullough contributed stories to "Taken," a collaborative investigative reporting effort supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. McCullough was the lead writer for a Tribune investigation on asset forfeiture in Texas that published June 7.