Watch: A conversation on police seizures in Texas and beyond
Watch our conversation about how law enforcement agencies, cities and counties use civil asset forfeiture and why many states are restricting the practice, moderated by Texas Tribune criminal justice reporter Jolie McCullough. Panelists are state Rep. Terry Canales of Edinburg, Harris County ADA Angela Beavers and Jacob Ryan, a journalist with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Join us for a conversation about how law enforcement agencies, cities and counties use civil asset forfeiture and why many states are restricting the practice. Law enforcement calls asset forfeiture a vital tool for seizing ill-gotten gains from criminals, but reformers argue that it gives officials too much power to take citizens’ money and property without requiring proof of a crime.
This panel features state Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg; Harris County Assistant District Attorney Angela Beavers; and Jacob Ryan, a journalist with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, and will be moderated by Texas Tribune criminal justice reporter Jolie McCullough. Both Ryan and McCullough contributed stories to "Taken," a collaborative investigative reporting effort supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. McCullough was the lead writer for a Tribune investigation on asset forfeiture in Texas that published June 7.