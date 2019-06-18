T-Squared: Trib wins five national Edward R. Murrow Awards

We're overjoyed to tell you that The Texas Tribune has won five national honors from the Edward R. Murrow Awards, a record for our nearly 10-year-old organization.

Four of the awards — for breaking news, continuing coverage, hard news and excellence in social media in the "small news organization" category — were for our coverage of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy and the resulting family separation crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. You can read our extraordinary "Families Divided" series here.

The fifth honor is the coveted Overall Excellence award for the best all-around news organization in our size category.

The only news organization to win more national Murrow awards this year was CBS News, with seven honors.

Our previous Murrow Award record was four national honors, which we received in 2017. We won three last year. Since the Tribune's inception, we've won a total of 48 regional and national Murrow Awards.

This isn't the only good news we've received lately. In the last week, we also won a prestigious Dateline Award — an honor from the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists — for "Blowout," a project on the West Texas oil and gas boom we produced with the Center for Public Integrity, the AP and Newsy.

We're exceedingly grateful to be honored by the Murrows, especially for work that was so critical for our state in the last year. If you'd like to support this and other award-winning work, we'd love it if you joined our member community!

