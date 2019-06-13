Watch: Dallas and the 86th Legislature

Texas Legislature 2019 The 86th Legislature runs from Jan. 8 to May 27. From the state budget to health care to education policy — and the politics behind it all — we focus on what Texans need to know about the biennial legislative session. More in this series

The Texas Tribune is touring the state with a series of post-session events recapping the major policy debates of the 86th Texas Legislature and what they mean for Texas' largest cities and surrounding communities.

Watch our latest conversation about public education, taxes, immigration, health care, spending and other consequential matters with four Dallas-area legislators: state Sen. Nathan Johnson and state Reps. Angie Chen Button, Jessica González and Morgan Meyer. The conversation was moderated by Ayan Mittra, editor of The Texas Tribune.

Button, R-Richardson, has represented House District 112 since 2009. She serves as chair of the House Urban Affairs Committee and sits on the Higher Education Committee. Previously, she served as chair of the Greater Dallas Asian American Chamber. Button also worked for more than 35 years at Texas Instruments.

González, D-Dallas, is serving her first term representing House District 104. She sits on the House Criminal Jurisprudence and Urban Affairs committees. She served as a legislative assistant at the U.S. House of Representatives in 2011. González is also a founding partner of the law firm Gandara & González PLLC, which specializes in personal injury litigation.

Johnson, D-Dallas, is serving his first term representing Senate District 16. He sits on the Senate Administration, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Border Security, and Water and Rural Affairs committees. Johnson also works as an attorney and has owned a music production business.

Meyer, R-Dallas, has represented House District 108 since 2015. He serves as chair of the House General Investigating Committee and sits on the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence and Public Education committees. Meyer also works as a partner at Wick Phillips law firm.