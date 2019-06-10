Watch: The Rio Grande Valley and the 86th Legislature

The Texas Tribune is touring the state with a series of post-session events recapping the major policy debates of the 86th Texas Legislature and what they mean for Texas' largest cities and surrounding communities.

Join us a conversation about health care, public education, taxes, immigration, spending and other consequential matters with Rio Grande Valley-area legislators, including state Sen. Chuy Hinojosa and state Reps. Bobby Guerra and Oscar Longoria. The conversation will be moderated by Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Bobby Guerra, D-Mission, has represented House District 41 since 2013. He sits on the House Public Health and State Affairs committees. Previously, he served as chair of Hidalgo County Democratic Party and as board president for the University of Texas-Pan American Alumni Association. Guerra also works as the managing partner of Guerra, Leeds, Sabo & Hernandez PLLC.

Chuy Hinojosa, D-McAllen, has represented Senate District 20 since 2003. He serves as vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee and sits on the Agriculture, Natural Resources and Economic Development, Property Tax, and Transportation committees. Previously, Hinojosa served in the Texas House and in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Oscar Longoria, D-Mission, has represented House District 35 since 2013. He serves as vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee and sits on the Calendars, Pensions, and Investments and Financial Services committees. Previously, he served as a board member for the Agua Special Utility District and as a trustee for South Texas College. Longoria also owns and operates the Law Office of Oscar Longoria.