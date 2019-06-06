Watch: San Antonio and the 86th Legislature

The Texas Tribune is touring the state with a series of post-session events recapping the major policy debates of the 86th Texas Legislature and what they mean for the state's largest cities and surrounding communities.

Join us for a conversation about public education, taxes, immigration, health care, spending and other consequential matters with San Antonio-area legislators including state Sen. Pete Flores and state Reps. Steve Allison, Diego Bernal and Ina Minjarez. The conversation will be moderated by Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Steve Allison, R-San Antonio, is currently serving his first term representing House District 121. He sits on the House Public Education and Public Health committees. Previously, Allison served as president of the Alamo Heights School Board for three terms.

Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, has represented House District 123 since 2015. He serves as vice chair of the House Public Education Committee and sits on the Local & Consent Calendars and Transportation committees. Previously, Bernal served as an attorney for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund in San Antonio and as a San Antonio City Council member.

Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, has represented Senate District 19 since a 2018 special election. He sits on the Senate Criminal Justice, Finance, Health & Human Services, Higher Education and Natural Resources & Economic Development committees. Flores spent most of his career as a Texas game warden, and was the first Hispanic Texas game warden colonel in the state's history.

Ina Minjarez, D-San Antonio, has represented House District 124 since a 2015 special election. She sits on the House Appropriations, Land & Resource Management and Redistricting committees. She has her own private law practice where she represents child abuse victims in Child Protective Services cases. Previously, Minjarez worked as an assistant district attorney in Bexar County.