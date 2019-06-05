We asked every Texan in Congress: Have you read the Mueller report?

WASHINGTON – It's been seven weeks since the Justice Department released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Since the report's release, it's become a best-selling book as well as a continued focus on Capitol Hill. Yet how, or even if, Congress should respond to the report remains an open question.

So the Tribune asked all 38 members of the Texas delegation the following: "Have you read the publicly released Mueller Report in its entirety?" and "Do you think the report warrants any legislative action? If so, what?"

More than a dozen members made clear they had read every word of the 448-page report, while others indicated they read parts of the document. Several declined to say.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Beyond whether or not a member had read the report, responses to future action varied in a way that went beyond simple partisan framing.

Some Republicans took the hard-line position of the far-right, that the takeaway from the report ought to be an investigation into the FBI over how the investigation into the Russian interference effort and the Trump campaign began in the first place.

Meanwhile, a number Democrats have echoed the left, calling for impeachment of the president and, to a lesser degree, further Congressional investigations into matter.

But a bipartisan group of Texans are calling for Congress to use the report's findings to jumpstart action on how to prevent a foreign country from interfering in future elections.

Loading...