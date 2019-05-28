Through the lens: The 86th Texas Legislature in photos

Texas Legislature 2019 The 86th Legislature runs from Jan. 8 to May 27. From the state budget to health care to education policy — and the politics behind it all — we focus on what Texans need to know about the biennial legislative session. More in this series

From the first day of the session on Jan. 8 to adjournment sine die on May 27, The Texas Tribune photojournalists have been all over the Capitol and its grounds, covering the 86th Texas Legislature day in and day out. Thousands of pictures were taken to grace hundreds of stories. Here are a few of them.

First: Opening day of the 86th session of the Texas Legislature saw state Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, elected House speaker by unanimous vote. Last: Bonnen gives his first speech as speaker on Jan. 8. Bob Daemmrich and Miguel Gutierrez Jr.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen (dubbed "the Big 3") pet Abbott's dog Pancake after their joint press conference at the Governor's Mansion on Jan. 9. Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune.

First: The "Children of the Confederacy" plaque hangs on a wall on the first floor of the eastern side of the Capitol on Jan. 11. Last: Dr. Alma Arredondo addresses the State Preservation Board at the Capitol on Jan. 25. Arredondo argued the state erred in removing a Confederate plaque that claimed the Civil War wasn’t over slavery. Emree Weaver and Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Texas Secretary of State David Whitley attended a Senate Nominations Committee on Feb. 7. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Whitley to the job. But after Whitley presided over a botched review of the voter rolls that questioned the citizenship of thousands of eligible voters, the Texas Senate gaveled out Monday without confirming him to the post. That ended his ill-fated tenure. Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

First: State Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, on the Senate floor on May 15. Last: Gov. Greg Abbott with state representatives on the House Floor on April 30. Bob Daemmrich and Juan Figueroa/The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, with her daughter on the chamber floor during the House deliberation on a new school finance plan April 3. Emree Weaver/The Texas Tribune

First: Texas state Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, right, chatted with other house members on May 7. Last: Jordan Schwikert, Alyssa Baumann and Tasha Schwikert, three gymnasts who say they were abused by Larry Nassar, testify on House Bill 3809 during a Senate State Affairs Committee hearing on May 13. Juan Figueroa/The Texas Tribune

Becky Leach, wife of state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, in the Capitol on April 8. Becky Leach testified on House Bill 3809 before the House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee, which her husband chaired. The bill doubled the amount of time that victims of certain types of sexual abuse have to sue abusers or entities, from 15 years to 30 years after a victim turns 18. The bill passed and went to the governor. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

First: State Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, listened to testimony from state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, on House Joint Resolution 3. Huberty sought to postpone a vote on the bill related to a sales tax increase May 7. Last: The sergeant-at-arms' team prepared bills May 21 marked on the calendar for the next day. Miguel Gutierrez Jr. and Juan Figueroa/The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Carrollton, spoke against Senate Bill 1978 on the House floor on May 20. Behind her, from left: state Reps. Jessica González, Mary González, Erin Zwiener and Celia Israel. The five women formed the first-ever LGBTQ Caucus this session. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Left: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick at the dais on the Senate floor on May 25. Last: House Speaker Dennis Bonnen signed paperwork on the House floor on May 25. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen were joined by state legislators at a press conference at the Governor's Mansion on May 23. The men announced they'd reached deals on overhauls to the property tax and school finance systems. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

First: State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, oversaw the successful passing of the state budget in the Senate on Monday. Last: Eliana Peña wore her quinceañera dress for photos at the Texas Capitol on Sunday. Juan Figueroa/The Texas Tribune

Chyrece Campbell held Pierce Campbell as he looked up at the rotunda at the Capitol. Chyrece and her children, also pictured, Madison, Gregory and Kennedy, visited the building on Jan. 8, the first day of the 86th regular legislative session. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune