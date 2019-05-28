Through the lens: The 86th Texas Legislature in photos
Take a look back at the 2019 regular legislative session as seen through the lenses of Texas Tribune photographers.
Texas Legislature 2019
From the first day of the session on Jan. 8 to adjournment sine die on May 27, The Texas Tribune photojournalists have been all over the Capitol and its grounds, covering the 86th Texas Legislature day in and day out. Thousands of pictures were taken to grace hundreds of stories. Here are a few of them.