Many marijuana and pro-LGBTQ bills died this legislative session. Expect to see them back in 2021.
While lawmakers in the 86th Texas Legislature advanced measures on some controversial issues, they know it often takes several sessions to pass bills and say they intend to refile them next time.
A mini-documentary series chronicling the cast of characters passing bills in the Texas Capitol.More in this series
Whether it's addressing access to medical marijuana, legalizing industrial hemp farming or establishing the Texas Legislature's first-ever LGBTQ Caucus, lawmakers know that reaching success on their priorities can take several sessions.
Many are already strategizing how they can get their legislation passed when they reconvene in 2021 for the 87th Legislature.
In the latest episode of our mini-documentary series, "Under the Dome," we look at the long game lawmakers play.
