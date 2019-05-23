Watch Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dennis Bonnen announce school finance deal

With the Texas legislative session drawing to a close, the state's top leaders announced they had reached a deal on the session's biggest issues: school finance and property tax reform.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen spoke from the Governor's Mansion Thursday afternoon. Watch an archived video from the press conference below, courtesy of KXAN.

