Watch: A conversation on higher education outcomes

Texas has a problem getting students through postsecondary education: Graduation rates at four-year public universities, at community colleges, and in career and technical classes are well below the expectations of a state that brands itself as exceptional. That’s why the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board created the 60x30 plan, which calls for, among other ambitious goals, an increase by 2030 in the number and percentage of Texans with a degree or certificate from a Texas-based institution. But wishing doesn’t make it so. What strategies and tactics are being deployed to increase college completions? Who is succeeding in this effort, and can emerging best practices be scaled and emulated? Can our parsimonious Legislature afford the price of success?

Watch video of a conversation about improving higher ed outcomes, moderated by the Tribune’s higher education reporter, Shannon Najmabadi.

Panelists included:

Vistasp Karbhari , president of the University of Texas at Arlington

, president of the University of Texas at Arlington Raymund Paredes , Texas commissioner for higher education

, Texas commissioner for higher education Millicent Valek, president of Brazosport College

