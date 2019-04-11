Mike Pence to hold fundraisers in Dallas, Midland next week

2020 Presidential Race We're tracking the Texas stories in the presidential contest, from the Texans in the race to all candidates' efforts to reach voters and raise money in the state. We've also compiled stories from our archives related to Texans running for president. More in this series

Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Texas next week for a pair of fundraisers.

Pence will headline fundraisers Wednesday in Dallas and Midland, according to invitations. His office did not respond to a request for comment this week.

Admission for each event starts at $2,800 and goes up to $50,000 for a VIP reception. In Dallas, it costs $100,000 to be designated as a co-chair of the fundraiser.

Proceeds will go toward Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee benefitting the Republican National Committee and Trump's re-election campaign.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Midland fundraiser is hosted by some of the top GOP donors from the area, including oilmen Tim Dunn and Kyle Stallings.

Trump was in Texas on Wednesday for fundraisers in Houston and San Antonio that were expected to rake in over $6 million.

Pence last visited Texas on Friday, when he went to Houston to visit an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office and give a speech on Venezuela at Rice University. He also went to College Station to speak at an event on the vice presidency at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center.