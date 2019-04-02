Former Steve Stockman aide gets 18-month sentence in campaign finance scheme

A former aide to ex-U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for helping the Friendswood Republican with a $1.25 million campaign finance scam.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal also gave the former aide, Jason Posey, three years of supervised release and ordered that he pay back over half a million dollars that the scheme bilked from wealthy Republican donors and misused for personal and campaign expenses. Stockman received a 10-year prison sentence in November for masterminding the plot, which prosecutors called a "white-collar crime spree."

Posey pleaded guilty last year to one count each of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. In December, another ex-Stockman aide, Thomas Dodd, also got an 18-month sentence for his role in the scam.

To avoid legal scrutiny, Stockman advised Posey to flee to Egypt for two and a half years, according to prosecutors.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Stockman served two nonconsecutive terms in the U.S. House until he gave up his seat to unsuccessfully challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in 2014.