Meet the advocates lobbying Texas lawmakers for more money and support this session
During the Texas legislative session, the Capitol sees a rush of advocates. Our latest "Under the Dome" episode features two people lobbying on issues they are all too familiar with.
A mini-documentary series chronicling the cast of characters passing bills in the Texas Capitol.More in this series
Every legislative session, people comb the halls of the Texas Capitol hoping to convince enough lawmakers that their cause deserves a sliver of the budget not yet spoken for. Advocates like Susie Angel and Allison Franklin put faces on the thousands of bills under consideration.
They'll tell you the hours are long but worth it, knowing their brief visits to legislators' offices raised awareness about disability rights or human trafficking.
Watch as the pair navigates the legislative process in the latest episode of our mini-documentary series, "Under the Dome."
Edgar Walters contributed to this report.