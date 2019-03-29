Watch Beto O'Rourke's first Texas rally as a presidential candidate

2020 Presidential Race We're tracking the Texas stories in the presidential contest, from the Texans in the race to all candidates' efforts to reach voters and raise money in the state. We've also compiled stories from our archives related to Texans running for president. More in this series

Beto O'Rourke will kick off a day of rallies across Texas in his hometown of El Paso Saturday morning. Watch it live here.

Saturday's rally is O'Rourke's first Texas event since he announced on March 14 he is running for president. He is fresh off an 11-day trip across multiple states. He will hold rallies in Houston and Austin later Saturday.

His El Paso rally is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. CST). Tune in here, via a stream courtesy of KVIA. We will update this page with the video once the rally has started.