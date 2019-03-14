Watch: A conversation with Texas Rep. Dan Huberty, Public Education Committee chair
Watch as we sit down with state Rep. Dan Huberty in a conversation moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Huberty, R-Houston, has represented House District 127 since 2010. He also sits on the County Affairs Committee. Huberty is a former member of the Calendars and State Affairs committees.
