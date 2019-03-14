Here are 9 things to know about 2020 presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke

Questions began last year about whether Beto O’Rourke, then a Democratic congressman from El Paso, would run for president. No matter that he was still in the midst of challenging Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

In that race, O’Rourke started out as a long shot. But despite rejecting money from political action committees, O’Rourke nevertheless shattered U.S. Senate campaign fundraising records. He did so on the strength of contributions from small-dollar donors around the country.

And beginning today, O’Rourke will attempt a feat not accomplished since Rep. James Garfield ascended to the presidency: go from the U.S. House directly to the White House without another political stop in between.

“This is going to be a positive campaign that seeks to bring out the very best from every single one of us, that seeks to unite a very divided country,” O’Rourke said in a video announcing his presidential bid. “We can begin by fixing our democracy.”

Here’s more on O’Rourke’s political and financial history: