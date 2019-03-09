A 'big announcement' from Beto O'Rourke is on the horizon

All signs indicate Beto O’Rourke will run for president in 2020.

But the former congressman remained coy on Saturday during a question-and-answer session at the SXSW Film Festival, where he dodged an inquiry as to whether he would soon join an already crowded Democratic field.

Still, it would seem the former congressman is set to make an announcement sooner rather than later.

During a two-hour screening of a documentary titled "Running with Beto" that chronicles O'Rourke's failed U.S. Senate bid, his camp sent an email to supporters inviting them to be the “first to hear Beto’s big announcement.”

“There’s been an outpouring of speculation, excitement, and support from people across the country — everyone eagerly waiting for the news,” the email said. "Many of us are crossing our fingers and hoping that Beto has decided to run."

It continued: “And now I’m ready for us to bring our movement to the rest of the country. It’s the exact kind of campaign that America needs right now, and it’s why so many of us are hoping that Beto has decided to launch a campaign for President of the United States.”

O'Rourke’s name was thrown in the ring as a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate after his closer-than-expected loss last year to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. In a separate, post-screening question-and-answer session with reporters the former congressman said that he wanted to make sure the announcement regarding his 2020 plans was done “the right way.”

He said he wanted to be sure “I tell everyone at the same time, adding that “I’ve got to be on the timeline that works for my family and for the country so that’s the timeline we’re on.”