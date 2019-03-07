Watch: A higher education conversation with state Sen. Brandon Creighton and state Rep. Chris Turner

Watch our Thursday morning conversation with the Texas Legislature's higher education committee chairs: Sen. Brandon Creighton and Rep. Chris Turner.

Creighton R-Conroe, has represented Senate District 4 since 2014. He serves as chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee and vice chair of the Water and Rural Affairs Committee, and he sits on the Business & Commerce, Property Tax and State Affairs committees. Previously, Creighton served in the Texas House from 2007-14.

Turner, D-Grand Prairie, has represented House District 101 since 2013, after previously representing the district from 2008-10. He serves as chair of the House Higher Education Committee and vice chair of the Redistricting Committee, and he sits on the Insurance Committee. Turner also serves as chair of the House Democratic Caucus.