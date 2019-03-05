We're bringing 2020 to Texas. Watch Conversations About America’s Future at SXSW.

As the 2020 primary begins to heat up, The Texas Tribune and SXSW are bringing you two full days of live interviews with declared candidates and political pundits. Check out the schedule below. All times are Central.

Saturday lineup:

11 a.m.: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota., speaks with Kara Swisher, co-founder and editor-at-large of Recode.

12:30 p.m.: Former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, speaks with Washington Post associate editor David Maraniss.

2 p.m.: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, speaks with Time contributor Anand Giridharadas.

3:30 p.m.: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks with Ana Marie Cox, the host of the Crooked Media podcast “With Friends Like These."

5 p.m.: Former Gov. Bill Weld speaks with Wired contributing editor Garrett M. Graff.

Sunday lineup:

9:30 a.m.: Interview with Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Washington.

11 a.m.: Julián Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, speaks with HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen.

12:30 p.m.: Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, speaks with BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith.

2 p.m.: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, speaks with Politico senior writer Jake Sherman and senior Washington correspondent Anna Palmer.

