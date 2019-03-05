We're bringing 2020 to Texas. Watch Conversations About America’s Future at SXSW.
We're streaming live interviews with John Kasich, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Bill Weld, Julián Castro, John Hickenlooper and Kevin McCarthy.
As the 2020 primary begins to heat up, The Texas Tribune and SXSW are bringing you two full days of live interviews with declared candidates and political pundits. Check out the schedule below. All times are Central.
Saturday lineup:
- 11 a.m.: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota., speaks with Kara Swisher, co-founder and editor-at-large of Recode.
- 12:30 p.m.: Former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, speaks with Washington Post associate editor David Maraniss.
- 2 p.m.: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, speaks with Time contributor Anand Giridharadas.
- 3:30 p.m.: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks with Ana Marie Cox, the host of the Crooked Media podcast “With Friends Like These."
- 5 p.m.: Former Gov. Bill Weld speaks with Wired contributing editor Garrett M. Graff.
Sunday lineup:
- 9:30 a.m.: Interview with Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Washington.
- 11 a.m.: Julián Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, speaks with HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen.
- 12:30 p.m.: Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, speaks with BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith.
- 2 p.m.: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, speaks with Politico senior writer Jake Sherman and senior Washington correspondent Anna Palmer.
Conversations worth having
The Texas Tribune is on a mission to raise the level of civic engagement in — and beyond — Texas
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
