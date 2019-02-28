The top places Texas lawmakers go to wine, dine and deal during legislative session
Not everyone in the Texas Legislature gets deals done under the dome. Some lawmakers are drawn to bars, clubs and restaurants around the State Capitol for the quiet or the queso.
A mini-documentary series chronicling the cast of characters passing bills in the Texas Capitol.More in this series
In Austin, a lot of the lawmaking gets done far away from committee hearings, members' offices and the House and Senate floors. But not too far. There are a handful of spots within walking distance of the Texas Capitol that some lawmakers frequent when they need to hash out the details of a bill or to strategize how to kill one.
In our latest episode of "Under the Dome," we take you through a few of the more popular Capitol haunts to show the important role they've each played in the history of Texas politics and policy.
Subscribe to our YouTube page and never miss an episode.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up