Watch: A conversation with John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market
At noon Thursday, we're livestreaming our conversation in Austin with John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, moderated by Evan Smith.
We're sitting down with John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, for a live conversation on the state of business in Texas, moderated by the Tribune's Evan Smith. Tune in at noon Thursday.
Mackey co-founded Austin-based Whole Foods Market in 1980 and built it into a multinational organization, with stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. He served as chairman of the board for Whole Foods from its founding until 2009. In 2003, he was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Mackey is also the co-author of "Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business."
