Watch: A conversation on school segregation
On Feb. 26, we sat down for a conversation about the impact of school segregation on public education in San Antonio, moderated by the Tribune's Aliyya Swaby.
Decades after an extensive federal desegregation order, the collective drive to racially integrate Texas’ schools has crumbled.More in this series
More than 60 years after Brown v. Board of Education, more than 1 million black and Hispanic students study in Texas classrooms that include few to no white students. State leaders and education officials are working to give all students more educational opportunities but have largely abandoned racial integration as a tool for equity. On Tuesday, The Texas Tribune led a discussion on the lingering effects of decades of segregated schools in Texas and the ways districts are handling long-standing disparities between white students and students of color.
Texas Tribune public education reporter Aliyya Swaby moderated the discussion. Panelists were:
- Diana Herrera, former student and teacher in the Edgewood Independent School District
- Albert Kauffman, professor at St. Mary's University
- Brian Sparks, network principal in the San Antonio Independent School District
