Teachers, tell us your thoughts about the Texas Legislature's proposed $5,000 pay raises
Texas lawmakers are considering a proposal that would increase teacher pay by $5,000. We want to talk to teachers about their salaries.
Texas teachers make about average relative to other states across the country. Lawmakers might change that this session.
For years, Texas teachers have argued inadequate public education funding keeps their salaries low, their out-of-pocket costs high and have led some to live paycheck to paycheck. In 2018, Texas teachers made an average of $53,334 in base pay, according to state data. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have both said increasing teacher pay is a priority for them this legislative session. Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, filed legislation in January that would give Texas schools $3.7 billion to provide $5,000 pay raises each year over the next two years to all full-time classroom teachers in the state.
But education advocates have told us that they have questions about the sustainability of the raises in future legislative sessions and would like to see support staff receive raises as well. House and Senate education leaders are also considering merit pay proposals to get school districts to pay their highest-performing teachers more
What do teachers think? We want to hear from public school teachers about their salaries and the potential pay raises. Fill out the form below, and we’ll be in touch.
