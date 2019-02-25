Join our Facebook group to watch a discussion about school segregation

Join This Is Your Texas to engage in a constructive dialogue about policy challenges facing our state — and how those issues are affecting you. More in this series

On Tuesday, The Texas Tribune will sit down with state Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, educators Diana Herrera and Brian Sparks, and civil rights and legal scholar Albert Kauffman for a conversation on the longstanding disparities between white students and students of color.

Additionally, we're hosting a watch party in our Facebook group, This Is Your Texas, for folks who can't make it to San Antonio.

Can you join us online?

The conversation starts Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT.

We look forward to hosting our very first watch party in This Is Your Texas with Tribune readers — all we ask is that you submit a question for our panelists. We’ll select a handful of questions that come straight from members of the Facebook group to ask our experts during the Q&A portion of the event.