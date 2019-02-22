Greg Abbott sets March 12 as date of special election runoff for San Antonio state House seat

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday selected March 12 as the date of the special election runoff to replace former state Rep. Justin Rodriguez, D-San Antonio.

The race for traditionally blue House District 125 has come down to Republican Fred Rangel and Democrat Ray Lopez. They were the top two finishers in the initial five-way contest earlier this month.

Rodriguez gave up the seat last month to become a Bexar County commissioner.

Before the HD-125 special election runoff, there will be another such contest March 5 in House District 145. There, Democrats Christina Morales and Melissa Noriega are on the ballot for the seat previously held by now-state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston.

Early voting for the HD-125 special election runoff begins March 4.