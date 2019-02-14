Watch: A conversation with three new Republican state representatives

On Thursday, we sat down for a conversation with new Republican state Reps. Brad Buckley, Sam Harless and Cody Harris, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Buckley, R-Killeen, was elected to represent House District 54 in November. He is a former member of the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees and holds a doctor of veterinary medicine from Texas A&M University. He sits on the Agriculture & Livestock, Appropriations, and Local & Consent Calendars committees.

Harless, R-Spring, was elected to represent House District 126 in November. He serves on the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 and the Harris County Sheriff advisory boards. Harless and his wife, former state Rep. Patricia Harless, are co-owners of Fred Fincher Motors.

Harris, R-Palestine, was elected to represent House District 8 in November. He founded Liberty Land & Ranch, which specializes in farm and ranch real estate, management and development, and serves as president and executive broker. He is deacon of First Baptist Church in Palestine and is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

