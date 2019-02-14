The state of Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency items: Will property tax and school finance get reformed?
The governor has laid out his legislative priorities. In our latest "Under the Dome" episode, we look at the challenges lawmakers face in addressing the issues of property taxes and school finance.
A mini-documentary series chronicling the cast of characters passing bills in the Texas Capitol.More in this series
Lawmakers have their marching orders. Gov. Greg Abbott identified a list of emergency items — issues that the Legislature can begin tackling immediately. The state Constitution prevents legislators from passing bills within the first 60 days of the session unless the governor designates them emergencies.
Reforming property taxes and the state's school finance system, as well as boosting teacher pay, are at the top of his list. But will more time result in real change?
We explore the factors at play in our latest episode of "Under the Dome."
Subscribe to our YouTube page and never miss an episode.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up