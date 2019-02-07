Watch Texas Secretary of State David Whitley's confirmation hearing

Texas Legislature 2019 The 86th Legislature runs from Jan. 8 to May 27. From the state budget to health care to education policy — and the politics behind it all — we focus on what Texans need to know about the biennial legislative session. More in this series

At a time when criticism about a voter citizenship review initiated by Texas Secretary of State David Whitley is reaching a fever pitch, the state Senate Committee on Nominations is set to consider Whitley's appointment Thursday. We'll embed a feed of the hearing on this page.

In January, the secretary of state's office sent local election officials a list of 95,000 registered voters whom the state said counties should check to see whether they were U.S. citizens. Then, thousands on that list were cleared, and three lawsuits were filed against the state alleging voter disenfranchisement. Now, Whitley faces what could be a tough confirmation process.

The secretary of state is a gubernatorial appointment. Whitley must clear the nominations committee, and then he must win a two-thirds vote in the full Texas Senate in order to keep his job. He is one of several appointments up for consideration Thursday.