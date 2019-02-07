Watch: A conversation with three new Democratic Texas state representatives
We sat down for a Thursday morning conversation with new Democratic state Reps. Rhetta Bowers, Jessica Gonzalez and James Talarico, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Bowers, D-Garland, was elected to represent House District 113 in November. Before her election, Bowers was an educator, a PTA member, and a volunteer at Garland ISD. She was appointed to the Rowlett Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and served from 2009-16. She is a former broadcast journalist.
Gonzalez, D-Dallas, was elected to represent House District 104 in November. She is a founding partner of the law firm Gandara & Gonzalez PLLC, which specializes in personal injury litigation. Gonzalez was previously selected as the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Law Graduate Fellow in Washington, D.C., and served as a legislative assistant at the U.S. House of Representatives in 2011.
Talarico, D-Round Rock, was elected to represent House District 52 in November. He is a former public school teacher and is executive director for Central Texas for the nonprofit Reasoning Mind, which integrates data and technology into math classrooms. Talarico is the youngest member of the Texas Legislature.
