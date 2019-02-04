Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's State of the State address

In his biennial State of the State address, Gov. Greg Abbott challenged Texas lawmakers to give Texans property tax relief and reform school finance.

Abbott used the speech to lay out a long list of bread-and-butter policy reforms and list his emergency items. In Texas, lawmakers cannot take up legislation for votes on the House or Senate floor in the first 60 days of the session unless it is germane to one of the governor's emergency items. This year's emergency agenda consists of:

School finance reform

Increasing teacher pay

School safety

Mental health programs

Property tax reform

Disaster response

Watch the full address above.