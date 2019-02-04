Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's State of the State address

Abbott stayed on message about education and taxes, and touched on school safety, disaster response and mental health programs.

by Bobby Blanchard

Property taxes and school finance were on Gov. Greg Abbott's list of emergency items, along with several other items.
In his biennial State of the State address, Gov. Greg Abbott challenged Texas lawmakers to give Texans property tax relief and reform school finance.

Abbott used the speech to lay out a long list of bread-and-butter policy reforms and list his emergency items. In Texas, lawmakers cannot take up legislation for votes on the House or Senate floor in the first 60 days of the session unless it is germane to one of the governor's emergency items. This year's emergency agenda consists of:

  • School finance reform
  • Increasing teacher pay
  • School safety
  • Mental health programs
  • Property tax reform
  • Disaster response

Watch the full address above.