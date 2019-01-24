Watch: A conversation with University of Texas System Chancellor James B. Milliken
Watch our interview with University of Texas System Chancellor James B. Milliken, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
On Thursday, we hosted a conversation with University of Texas System Chancellor James B. Milliken.
Milliken was named the 12th chancellor of the UT System in August. He previously served as chancellor of the City University of New York from 2014-18 and as president of the University of Nebraska from 2004-14. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Business-Higher Education Forum.
You can watch the livestream of his interview with Tribune CEO Evan Smith here.
Disclosure: The University of Texas System has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
