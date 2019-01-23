T-Squared: The 2019 Texas Tribune Festival is Sept. 26-28 in downtown Austin

We’re psyched to announce the dates for the ninth annual Texas Tribune Festival: Sept. 26-28, once again in shadow of the Texas Capitol.

Last year we had 350 speakers and more than 100 hourlong sessions on a range of topics related to local, state, national, and global politics and policy. More than 7,300 people registered to attend.

It was our biggest and most ambitious ideas weekend yet — you know we like to do everything big and ambitious at The Texas Tribune — but we have plans to make this year’s ever bigger and even better, with a diverse and imaginative lineup that’s sure to appeal to nerds, newbies and everyone in between.

The basics: An unofficial kickoff at Franklin Barbecue on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 25. Pop-up programming, quasi-official, during the day on Thursday, Sept. 26, when badge pickup opens and you begin to commune with your fellow attendees. Opening session on Thursday night — a conversation with a big name, as always. A full day of programming on Friday, Sept. 27, scattered about downtown Austin. A variety of activities that night, including our gala dinner, TribFeast, and our jampacked trivia night. A full day of programming Saturday, including Open Congress, our free street festival. A closing session Saturday night with yet another big name. And then, on Sunday, we start planning the 2020 fest. Maybe we’ll wait a day.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tickets for #tribfest19 go on sale May 1 — with deep discounts for members, students and educators. Between now and then, sign up for fest news and alerts here. We can’t wait to see you in September.