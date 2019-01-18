Watch: A conversation with Dennis Bonnen, speaker of the Texas House
We're livestreaming our conversation with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen in Lake Jackson.
Join us as we sit down with newly-elected House Speaker Dennis Bonnen for a live conversation in his home district, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Bonnen, R-Angleton, has represented House District 25 since 1997 and was elected House speaker on Jan. 8. Previously, he chaired the House Ways & Means Committee and served as speaker pro tem. Outside of the Legislature, Bonnen serves as board chair and CEO of Heritage Bank in Pearland.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up