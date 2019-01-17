Watch: A conversation with four new members of the Texas Senate

Texas Legislature 2019 The 86th Legislature runs from Jan. 8 to May 27. From the state budget to health care to education policy — and the politics behind it all — we focus on what Texans need to know about the biennial legislative session. More in this series

Watch a conversation with new state Sens. Carol Alvarado, Pete Flores, Nathan Johnson and Beverly Powell, moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

Alvarado, D-Houston, won election to the seat in Texas' 6th District in a special election in December 2018. She was first elected to represent HD-145 in 2008. As a Texas state representative, she served as chair of the Urban Affairs Committee, and sat on the Higher Education Committee and the Select Committee on Opioids and Substance Abuse. Previously, Alvarado served on the Houston City Council and as Houston mayor pro tem.

Flores, R-Pleasanton, has represented Senate District 19 since October 2018, after a special election to fill the seat of former state Sen. Carlos Uresti. Previously, he served as colonel game warden for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Flores currently works as a consultant and instructor for the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Leadership Academy.

Johnson, D-Dallas, defeated incumbent Don Huffines to represent Texas’ 16th District in November 2018. He co-founded Spector & Johnson, PLLC, a law firm concentrating on bankruptcy and commercial litigation. Previously, Johnson chaired the Dallas County Trails and Preserve Board.

Powell, D-Fort Worth, defeated incumbent Konni Burton for Texas' 10th District in November 2018. Born in Fort Worth and raised in Burleson, she is a lifelong resident of North Texas. Powell is the immediate past chair of the Texas Wesleyan University board and was president of the Burleson Independent School District board from 2011 to 2013.