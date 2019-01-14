Five candidates file in special election to replace state Rep. Justin Rodriguez

Five candidates have signed up for the Feb. 12 special election to fill the seat of former state Rep. Justin Rodriguez, according to the Secretary of State's office.

The candidates, four Democrats and one Republican, had until 5 p.m. Monday to file.

Rodriguez, a San Antonio Democrat, gave up the seat earlier this month after being appointed to replace longtime Bexar County Commissioner Paul Elizondo, who died late last year.

The Democratic candidates for solidly blue House District 125 include:

Steve Huerta, a social justice activist

Ray Lopez, a former member of the San Antonio City Council

Coda Rayo-Garza, an education policy expert

Art Reyna, who represented HD-125 from 1997 to 2003

The lone GOP contender is Fred Rangel, a former member of the State Republican Executive Committee who unsuccessfully ran for Texas GOP vice chair last year.

The HD-125 special election will be the fourth such contest since the November election. Two more are coming up on Jan. 29, when voters will pick replacements for former Democratic state Reps. Carol Alvarado of Houston, now a state senator, and Joe Pickett of El Paso, who stepped down earlier this month citing health issues.

Early voting in the HD-125 special elections starts Jan. 28.