Oprah to interview Beto O'Rourke in New York in February
Oprah Winfrey is set to sit down with Beto O'Rourke on Feb. 5 as part of a series of conversations she's holding in Times Square in New York City.
Oprah Winfrey plans to interview Beto O'Rourke next month in New York City, an event sure to ratchet up national attention surrounding the former Democratic congressman from El Paso and potential 2020 presidential candidate.
Oprah is set to sit down with O'Rourke on Feb. 5 in Times Square as part of a series of conversations with people who have shaken up entertainment, politics and culture. The series, titled "Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square," will air on the media mogul's TV channel, the Oprah Winfrey Network, and later on a podcast.
O'Rourke is being urged to run for president after his closer-than-expected loss last year to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. The Oprah interview is O'Rourke first public appearance that has been announced since he left Congress earlier this month.
Oprah herself has also been at the center of 2020 speculation, though she has said she is not interested.
