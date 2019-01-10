Point of Order: How Dan Huberty wants to fix school finance

In the latest episode of our podcast on the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith talks to the chairman of the House Public Education Committee, Dan Huberty, about what it will take — and what it will cost — for Texas lawmakers to solve the state's most intractable problem, school finance.

"Point of Order" is a weekly podcast hosted by Smith that takes you inside, behind and underneath the politics and issues of the Texas Legislature — the turning of gears and pulling of strings that power government in a state like no other.

