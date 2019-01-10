Point of Order: How Dan Huberty wants to fix school finance
In our new podcast, Point of Order, Evan Smith asks Dan Huberty, chairman of the House Public Education Committee, what it will take — and what it will cost — for state lawmakers to solve the state's most intractable problem.
In the latest episode of our podcast on the 86th Legislature, Evan Smith talks to the chairman of the House Public Education Committee, Dan Huberty, about what it will take — and what it will cost — for Texas lawmakers to solve the state's most intractable problem, school finance.
"Point of Order" is a weekly podcast hosted by Smith that takes you inside, behind and underneath the politics and issues of the Texas Legislature — the turning of gears and pulling of strings that power government in a state like no other.
If you like what you hear, subscribe to “Point of Order with Evan Smith” on Apple Podcasts, Radio Public or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up