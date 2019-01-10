Watch: A conversation with Comptroller Glenn Hegar
Watch our interview with Glenn Hegar, Texas comptroller of public accounts, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Hegar, who was elected comptroller in 2014 and re-elected in 2018, serves as Texas’ treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator. Previously, he was a member of the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate, where he worked on public education, transportation, tax cuts, property tax reform, water and tort reform. Hegar also served as vice chairman of the Sunset Advisory Commission, which reviews the operations and efficiency of each state agency.
