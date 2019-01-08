Photos from the new Texas Legislature's first day
Check out our photographers' shots of the visitors, the speeches and the election of the new speaker of the House.
New lawmakers were sworn in, a new speaker of the House was elected and a lot of celebratory speeches were made on the first day of the 86th Legislature. We sent three photographers to the Texas Capitol to capture the moments. Here are some of their shots:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up