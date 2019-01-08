Former Texas HHSC executive commissioner named acting director for Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services

A former Texas Health and Human Services executive commissioner has been tapped to be the acting director of the federal Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services.

Chris Traylor will oversee how states are running Medicaid, the joint federal-state health insurance program for the poor and disabled and the Children's Health Insurance Program, which covers children ineligible for Medicaid. His new position comes after joining the federal government in July as deputy administrator for strategic initiatives at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Agency Administrator Seema Verma said in a news release regarding Traylor and others' staff moves that the agency is “excited about these changes and what they can help us achieve as we continue to work on our many strategic initiatives this year.”

Traylor retired from leading the Texas Health and Human Services Commission in May 2016, after 11 months on the job. He was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to lead the health commission after predecessor Kyle Janek stepped down amid a scandal over how a government contract was awarded at the agency. At the time, Traylor was a deputy commissioner.

He is also a former commissioner of the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services.