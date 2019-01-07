President Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border Thursday
President Donald Trump is making a trip to the United States' border with Mexico on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he would visit Texas.
President Donald Trump is headed to the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced the trip Monday morning, saying Trump will visit the border "to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis."
No additional details were available, including whether Trump would visit the part of the border in Texas. But the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an alert for "VIP movement" near McAllen on Thursday.
Word of Trump's trip comes more than two weeks into a partial government shutdown prompted by Trump's demands for funding for a border wall.
Shortly after Sanders announced the visit, Trump tweeted that he would address the nation Tuesday night "on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border."
