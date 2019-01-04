State Rep. Ron Reynolds was released Friday from the Montgomery County Jail after serving nearly four months of his yearlong sentence — just days before the 86th Legislature kicks off in Austin.

The Missouri City Democrat, who won an unopposed re-election campaign from jail in November, had been in jail since turning himself in there in September. A personal injury lawyer, Reynolds was convicted in 2015 on misdemeanor charges for illegally soliciting clients, a practice sometimes called “ambulance chasing.”

Reynolds was sentenced to a year, but it wasn’t clear how long he would serve; county jails often allow “good time credit” to cut down time served. Reynolds said in a statement at the time that he “voluntarily revoked his appeal bond so that he could be prepared to start the 86th Legislative Session on time.”

State law does not prohibit individuals convicted on misdemeanor charges from serving in the Legislature — meaning Reynolds could have served his term from jail. He has served in the Legislature since 2011.

Asked in a text message whether he would be present next week when the Legislature convenes, Reynolds responded with a thumbs-up emoji.