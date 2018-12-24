Watch videos of panels from the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival

If a Republican from Texas and a Democrat from California can get together and discuss the issue, maybe there’s hope.

Pamela Colloff moderates a discussion with survivors of mass-casualty shootings.

They’re survivors of four infamous mass-casualty shootings — and they’re victims. Here are their stories.

Julián Aguilar moderates a discussion about separating families at the Texas-Mexico border.

How did we come to separate children from their parents at the border, and how do we make sure it never happens again?

Ross Ramsey moderates a discussion with four former Texas House speakers.

Four former leaders of the Texas House talk about how the job has changed, the politics of winning and keeping it, and whether the power of the gavel has grown or waned. Ross Ramsey moderates.

To see all videos from the 2018 TribFest, visit our YouTube playlist.