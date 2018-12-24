Watch videos of panels from the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival
Over 300 speakers — and thousands of attendees — descended on downtown Austin for the three-day Texas Tribune Festival examining politics and policy issues facing Texas and the United States. Here are some selected conversations on topics including immigration, gun violence and politics.
If a Republican from Texas and a Democrat from California can get together and discuss the issue, maybe there’s hope.
They’re survivors of four infamous mass-casualty shootings — and they’re victims. Here are their stories.
How did we come to separate children from their parents at the border, and how do we make sure it never happens again?
Four former leaders of the Texas House talk about how the job has changed, the politics of winning and keeping it, and whether the power of the gavel has grown or waned. Ross Ramsey moderates.
To see all videos from the 2018 TribFest, visit our YouTube playlist.
