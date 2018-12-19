In the Texas Legislature, bills filed on marijuana, daylight saving are all fair game
Watch the first episode of our mini-documentary series, “Under the Dome,” chronicling the cast of characters passing laws in the Texas State Capitol.
Bill filing for the 86th Legislature is well underway. Some of the pieces of legislation submitted early on offer a preview of the chambers' priorities. Others may be filed simply to garner headlines.
In this first episode of "Under the Dome," the Tribune's new mini-documentary series that provides a closer look at the inner workings of a legislative session, we take you back to Nov. 12 – the first day lawmakers and lawmakers-elect could file bills.
Watch as we explore the process, personalities and proposals aimed at legalizing medical marijuana and eliminating daylight saving time.
