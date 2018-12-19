Watch Texas Tribune reporters discuss their project on school segregation
Watch as the Tribune's Alexa Ura and Aliyya Swaby discuss their reporting for the "Dis-Integration" series that examines the challenges school communities have faced in integrating their schools.
Decades after an extensive federal desegregation order, the collective drive to racially integrate Texas’ schools has crumbled.More in this series
Texas Tribune reporters Aliyya Swaby and Alexa Ura drove thousands of miles across Texas to report on the institutional barriers that have put students of color at a disadvantage across the state. They also learned how multiple school districts are working to bridge the achievement gap.
Watch them talk discuss their coverage of the "Dis-Integration" project.
