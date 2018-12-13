Watch: A conversation on health care and Texas' 86th Legislature

The 86th legislative session is nearly upon us. Members and their constituents are ranking their agenda items, and they agree on at least one thing: Issues related to health and human services are at or near the top of the list. What can we expect when the gavel comes down in January? Will the House and Senate address access to coverage and care challenges we face? What about mental health, maternal mortality or opioids? Can we slow the pace of rural hospital closures? Can we increase the flow of dollars to graduate medical education? What about women’s health?

This is the third and final installment of a series of conversations on where the state is headed on health care. Join us as we sit down with the full El Paso legislative delegation for a discussion on the health care agenda heading into the 86th legislative session.

Our panelists are:

State Rep. César Blanco, D-El Paso

State Rep. Mary González, D-Clint

State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso

State Rep. Lina Ortega, D-El Paso

State Rep. Joe Pickett, D-El Paso

State Sen. José Rodríguez, D-El Paso

Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune, will moderate this event.