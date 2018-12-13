Watch: A conversation on health care and Texas' 86th Legislature
We're livestreaming our conversation in El Paso on the health care agenda heading into the 86th legislative session.
The 86th legislative session is nearly upon us. Members and their constituents are ranking their agenda items, and they agree on at least one thing: Issues related to health and human services are at or near the top of the list. What can we expect when the gavel comes down in January? Will the House and Senate address access to coverage and care challenges we face? What about mental health, maternal mortality or opioids? Can we slow the pace of rural hospital closures? Can we increase the flow of dollars to graduate medical education? What about women’s health?
This is the third and final installment of a series of conversations on where the state is headed on health care. Join us as we sit down with the full El Paso legislative delegation for a discussion on the health care agenda heading into the 86th legislative session.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Our panelists are:
- State Rep. César Blanco, D-El Paso
- State Rep. Mary González, D-Clint
- State Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso
- State Rep. Lina Ortega, D-El Paso
- State Rep. Joe Pickett, D-El Paso
- State Sen. José Rodríguez, D-El Paso
Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune, will moderate this event.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up